Union School Board Approves Major Renovations Contract; Tax Exoneration Issue Tabled

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Union School Board approved their major renovations contract with McClure Company, tabled a tax exoneration issue, and said goodbye to two of their members.

McClure Company Contract

The board finally approved a $6,214,211.00 contract with McClure Company for major renovations of both Sligo Elementary and Union High School, an issue the board has been dealing with for months now.

The contract is what is called a best-value contract, Eric Petrazio, a representative from the McClure Company told exploreClarion.com, meaning there will be no change orders.

“It’s going to help the district upgrade its assets and infrastructure and also help them to reallocate $1.4 million over the next 20 years,” he explained.

Reviewed by exploreClarion.com, the contract states over 20 years Union School District will save $1,077,324.00 through energy savings and $359,575.00 through operational savings, totaling up to $1,436,899.00.

“It’s been a lot of work up to this point so we can get it approved,” said Union Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel. “These are items that are absolutely necessary for the district.”

Kimmel said the project would not be possible without recent grant money received by Union. He explained the project will tackle heating and windows issues, as well as the domestic hot water system in Union High School, including the leaky boiler and main pipes.

“It’s mainly the heating and the windows. The other items that we were mainly looking at were the ones that were going to save us money in the long run for those,” Kimmel said.

Petrazio said McClure Company has been working with school districts for over 20 years on similar types of projects and stated they have proven themselves to be dependable.

“We have approximately $750 million of guarantees out there with Pennsylvania school districts and governmental sectors,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin in June of 2022 and finish in late August of the same year. Commissioning of the project would then take a year, after which the savings would begin.

Tax Exoneration

A motion to grant M & C Real Estate, the owner of the former Rimersburg Elementary School, a tax reduction for that property failed after not enough members of the board voted in favor of the motion.

With board members Brade Guntrum and Steve Wiencek absent from the meeting, the board was reduced in strength from nine to seven members. It was noted the board needed a full majority, five members, to vote yes for the motion to fail.

However, only board president Brenda Brinker, Jeffrey Kriebel, Tressa Smith, and John Creese voted in favor. Jeff Shirey, Shelly Atzeni, and Adam Vogle voted against the motion.

“I guess I need to know, do you want to try a different amount or do you want to table it?” Brinker asked the board after the motion failed.

“I’d like to table it, so we could discuss it with new members,” responded Shirey.

He made a motion to table the request until the board’s next meeting, a combined reorganization and regular meeting on Thursday, December 9. This motion passed unanimously.

The original motion would have reduced M & C’s taxes from $44,268.10 to $1,922.78 for this fiscal year’s taxes.

M & C previously requested the reduction, arguing the value of property now is not worth the amount of tax they must pay for it.

In last week’s work session, Chad Shirey, the owner of M & C, argued the assessed value of the property is incorrect.

“Now, I’m paying taxes on a property that has an incorrect value. We have no problem with paying our taxes, and the taxes will be reassessed when we’re done with our project. But – right now, you’re asking me to pay a tax on something that’s not worth that value,” he said at the November 11 meeting.

Guntrum and Wiencek Leave the Board

Thursday’s meeting was supposed to be the last meeting for board members Brade Guntrum and Steve Wiencek, though they were both absent due to other commitments. However, the board still presented them with certificates of service.

Shirey spoke of both Guntrum and Wiencek and said he enjoyed their presence on the board.

“I wish the two gentlemen could have been here because, to be honest with you, the last four years sitting here in this chair, I had some good disagreements with Mr. Guntrum. We had some back and forward, and he’s dealt with a lot of stuff, but I commend him for doing what he did,” said Shirey. “Mr. Wiencek, I’d like to say ‘thank you’ for stepping in the way he did. The part that he made me feel comfortable with was talking about the budget stuff. The things that he dealt with there and made a little bit clearer, I wish he was still here.”

In other business, the board:

• Approved the second reading of Policy No. 006: Meetings

• Set the local tax collectors commission rate at $3.75 per Real Estate Tax notice collected and $3.50 per Occupational/Per Capita Tax notice collected for the 2022, 2023, 2024, & 2025 tax years.

• Approved Miranda Stewart as a substitute custodian for the 2021-2022 school year. All paperwork has been received.

• Approved paying Homework Helpers and After School Tutors $30.00 per hour retroactive to October 21, 2021. The current rate of pay is $25.00 per hour.

• Approved the following list at $30.00 per hour: Homework Helpers: Ginger Rodgers (retroactive to November 8, 2021) Erika Tennant; After School Tutors: Emily Ellenberger, Chuck McNaughton, Nicole Claypoole, Amanda Coradi, and Kolby Montgomery.

• Approved Marlene Hartzell as a substitute bus driver upon receipt of all required paperwork.

• Approved the request from Mr. Jake Weckerly to dispose/donate the following items at Sligo Elementary School: Decoding Strategies Student books from 2008, Your Health books from 1999, and Dibels Next Books and Assessment Manuals from 2011.

• Hired Scott Kindel as the 5th & 6th Grade Boys Basketball Coach at the salary of $200.00.

• Approved Amanda Bliss as a volunteer for the swim team. All paperwork has been received.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.