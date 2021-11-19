Featured Local Job: Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer.

POSITION: Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer

LOCATION: Clarion County Domestic Relations Office, Clarion, PA

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week)

SALARY RANGE: $29,120 – $34,580

QUALIFICATIONS: Associate or Bachelor’s Degree and two years experience in family law or a similar combination of education and experience. Must have strong computer skills, supervisory and accounting experience.

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

Any attachments must be in .pdf or .docx format

APPLICATION DEADLINE: December 3, 2021

OVERALL OBJECTIVES:

The purpose of the position of Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer is to provide administrative support to the Director and process all requests through the PACSES system. This position will also work all enforcement remedies for support cases to obtain full, timely payment.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Perform necessary duties of the Director when absent

PACSES Administrator Submit online requests for any problems that arise from PACSES/SCDU Data Processing Service Requests Financial Exceptions Requests SCDU Coordinator

Enforcement Prepare Contempt Petitions Work daily enforcement alerts for compliance of court orders Review files and determine necessary enforcement action Schedule and conduct enforcement/contempt conferences FIDM/MSFIDM-review all financial data matches received via mail alerts for processing Review Credit Bureau reporting and process Review driver’s license and recreational license suspensions and process Process bench warrants, release orders and detainers Maintain the incarceration log

Financials Submit over the counter payments to SCDU via computer for processing and prepare bank deposits when Director is absent Work the R902 (FTI report) daily

Prepare court orders and enter information onto PACSES for processing Orders from contempt hearings

Prepare the DRS Hearing Officer’s Report and Recommendation for processing

Work a number of monthly Data Integrity Task (DIT) lists (per attached) and initiates the necessary action

Assist clients and workers daily with questions/complaints/concerns

Perform related duties as assigned by authorized personnel and back-up to office personnel when necessary

Read Daily Production and proceed accordingly with any new information being implemented by the PACSES project

Review and follow through with alerts received from CSLN

Attend contempt hearings and prepare court orders, as needed

Process and prepare emancipation orders

Prints Fee transmittal and help prepare/ help complete the MSE with Director monthly

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Report to the Director. Receive limited instruction or supervision in carrying out routine day-to-day tasks.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Provide supervision to Receptionist, Intake Caseworker, and Conference Officer as needed.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those the employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the position. The Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer works indoors on a regular basis in the office with minimal environmental factors.

PHYSICAL/ MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to do light work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects up to 20 pounds

Must be able to pay close attention to detail while being able to concentrate for long periods of time

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the work day with occasional standing, walking, twisting and bending

Must possess the ability to convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions

QUALIFICATIONS:

Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience in family law, or a similar combination of experience and education required. Must have strong computer skills supervisory and accounting experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Ability to work effectively with the public, co-workers, subordinates, and government officials

Ability to speak and write English fluently and to understand written and spoken English

Effective communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to exercise initiative and problem-solving skills in carrying out job duties, and to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant

Ability to function independently and to be flexible

Knowledge of modern office practices and equipment

Ability to become familiar with various legal publications, legal terminology and the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures in order to comprehend various documents and schedule matters as dictated by rule and/or statute

Skilled in utilizing current word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Office

Ability to handle a variety of unrelated issues simultaneously

Required to maintain strict confidentiality, as specifically set forth in the Court Personnel and Procedures Manual

Partisan political activity prohibited

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

