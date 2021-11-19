Frances “June” Phillips, daughter of Francis David and Ida (Pearson) Hitchcock, was born on May 13, 1927 in Franklin.

June passed away peacefully on November 15, 2021 at UPMC Northwest at the age of 94.

After graduating from Conneautville High School, June married Walter J. Phillips, Jr. on December 14, 1946. They had three children- Cheryl, David, and Thomas- that would be the beginning of the family that meant so much to her.

June worked as a school secretary for Franklin Area School District and retired as the office secretary at Central Elementary School.

She treasured her many friendships from Central through today.

Over the years, June was a fan of local athletics and could be found cheering on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at a sports field or watching them perform on whatever stage they were on.

She always watched the Steelers and Pirates and usually had a word or two to say about how they were performing at the time.

With a love of crocheting blankets, June’s family, friends, residents of the Caring Place and Sugar Creek Station, and even local bus drivers, knew they never had to wait too long for their next blanket.

She also enjoyed passing time playing cards and bingo with family and friends.

Family was always the most important part of June’s life.

She enjoyed hosting holiday meals for her family and especially loved watching the kids at Christmas.

Left to cherish those memories are her children: David “Fuzzy” Phillips and his fiancée, Jackie Krizon, of Franklin, Thomas Phillips and his wife, Elke, of Kyle, TX and Cheryl Heffernan of Franklin.

Also surviving are her grandchildren: Tim Heffernan and his wife, Karee, of Oil City, Brandy Cherry and her husband Michael Sr., of Cooperstown, Heidi Phillips of Franklin, Chad Phillips and his wife Ashleigh, of Cooperstown, Michelle Shipper and her husband, Guy, of Sydney, AU, Mandy Bartlett of Conway, AK, and Sarah Edwards and her husband, David West, of Buda, TX.

In addition, she was loved by her great-grandchildren that brought her so much joy in her later years: William and Ellie Heffernan, Michael, Jr., and Chloe Cherry, Alexis and Tristen Bliss, Peyton and Mileigh Phillips, Oscar and Max Shipper, Hunter Williams, and Maya West and Liam Edwards.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Phillips, Jr., her sister, Louise White and her son-in-law, Larry Heffernan.

Friends and family are invited to visit the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Funeral services for June will be held immediately following visitation on Monday at 12:00 pm with family friend, Mr. Lou Slautterback officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in June’s name to Sugar Creek Station, 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or FCOA Youth Theatre c/o Barrow Civic Theatre, PO Box 1089, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, order flowers or for more information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

