Nancy Lee Andrews

Friday, November 19, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-bkZJ5Urq0gNbGpfDNancy Lee Andrews, 74, of Sligo, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 3, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Clifton W. and Morna Mae Brown Ditty.

Nancy was married to Chester James Andrews, who survives, for over 50 years.

In her early years, Nancy worked at the former glove factory in Brookville, Pa.

She was also Protestant by faith.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband; Chester James Andrews of Sligo, her daughters; Tina Marie and Jamie Lynn Andrews of Sligo, her sister; Maxine Andrews of New Bethlehem, and her brother; Randy Ditty of Hawthorne. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, LeRoy Ditty.

Visitation will take place on Monday, November 22nd, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with an 8:00 PM funeral service at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, Pa. (201 S. Wayne Street).


