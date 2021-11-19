 

Robert Charles Conner

Friday, November 19, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-AFPboIyZEnUwdLMRobert Charles Conner, age 66, of Miola, passed away on November 17, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.

He was born in Clarion on September 18, 1955 to the late Harold and Ruth (Mahle) Conner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, John Conner, three sisters, Margie Burris, Barbara Wyant and Debra Lata.

He is survived by three sons: Michael (Jessica), Matthew (Chanelle) and Mason (Dawn). Three brothers: William, Dennis and James (Vicky) Conner. Five sisters: Norma Biehl, Lois Phillips, Joyce Chambers (Ike Gross), Patsy (Bob) Reddinger and Donna (Dan) Zacherl. In addition, Robert is survived by his grandchildren: Dakota Lee Conner, Jason William Conner, James Alvin Conner, Sophia Rose Conner, Ryan Scott, Matthew Allen Conner II and Heaven Nicole Conner.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


