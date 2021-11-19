Championship Doubleheader: Redbank/Union A-C Valley and Karns City/Ridgway to Battle on Kerle Tire Game of the Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s a District 9 championship doubleheader edition of the Kerle Tire Game of the Week on Friday night as Redbank Valley takes on Union/A-C Valley at Clarion University Memorial Stadium and Karns City battles Ridgway at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.

(Photo left by Adrian Weber/Photo right by Holly Mead.)

REDBANK VALLEY vs. UNION/AC-VALLEY (D9 Class 1A Championship)

About the game: When things have gone wrong for the Union/A-C Valley football team this season, they have really gone wrong.

The Falcon Knights (9-2) have lost two games in 2021. In those two losses, they turned the ball over a staggering 15 times and were called for 23 penalties — most of them costly.

“That’s just crazy,” said Union/A-C Valley coach Brad Dittman. “That’s unheard of.”

One of those losses was to Redbank Valley (10-1) on a raw, rainy night Oct. 22. The Falcon Knights had eight turnovers in that game as the Bulldogs scored two defensive touchdowns on the way to a 28-6 win.

It could have been 50-6, Dittman said.

Read the full game preview here.

How to watch: The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The stream can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

KARNS CITY vs. RIDGWAY (D9 Class 2A Championship)

About the game: For most of the season, the Karns City offensive line has been in a state of flux.

Injuries have ravaged the unit. The Gremlins have had to start 11 different players up front during the season.

Usually, that spells doom. Not in Karns City.

Despite the constant shuffling, the Gremlins have continued to run the ball and run it well.

Read the full game preview here.

How to watch: Veteran broadcasters J.J. Michaels and Rick Porter of 97.5 The Hound will provide commentary. Airtime is 6:30 p.m. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. The video stream can be found at exploreClarion.com, D9Sports.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com. It can also be found on exploreClarion’s YouTube channel. The game can also be heard on 97.5 The Hound.

