SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Prepared With Your Christmas Needs

Friday, November 19, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

20211112_112718All Mitch wants for Christmas is…no, not his two front teeth. He has those! Mitch wants an official Red Rider, carbine action, two hundred shot range model air rifle. And, he promises not to shoot his eye out!

But, if a Red Ryder isn’t on your Christmas list, Heeter Lumber has a large selection of stocking stuffing ideas.

20211112_112821

Heeter Lumber has “toys” for children of all ages including Melissa and Doug Toys. Melissa and Doug Toys ignite your child’s imagination and sense of wonder. Help your child discover themselves, their passion and purpose.

For the big kids on your list, how about a DeWALT 20V cordless impact driver set? Heeter Lumber carries a wide selection of DeWALT tools, perfect for the handyman or professional contractor.

20211112_113437-version3

And, since Jerry has worked really hard to stay off the naughty list this year, he is hoping to find a 6 in 1 CHANNELLOCK screwdriver set or maybe some Dot’s Homestyle Pretzel snacks in his stocking.

20211112_113617-version3

Heeter Lumber has locations in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, Knox, and Sligo so you don’t have to go far to find these great Christmas gift ideas!

New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox Bargain Outlet: CLOSED FOR THE SEASON

Screenshot at Nov 16 20-54-45


