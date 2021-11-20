A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then rain showers after 9am. High near 47. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Rain showers likely before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.