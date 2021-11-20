Black Bear Hemp Dispensary Opens in Downtown Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Black Bear Hemp Dispensary opened on Friday at the former Smathers Insurance location in downtown Clarion.

(Pictured above, from left: Bob Scherer, Darrin and Rebecca Brooks, Carrie Lester, Jesse Worsk, Zach Garbarino, and Tracy Becker. Photo by Leon Aristeguieta.)

“We just like the area, it is a great location,” co-founders Darrin Brooks told exploreClarion.com. “We’d looked at purchasing some other buildings, but this became available, and it was the perfect space. The Smathers were great to deal with and we were able to open pretty quickly.”

Brooks said he is the owner of the Wexford-located industrial construction firm Innovative Building Solutions, and had been working with Jesse Worsk, one of the co-founders of Black Bear, building and opening other dispensaries around the state prior to starting Black Bear.

“Him and I became friends and I was building these dispensaries and Jesse was opening them. This opportunity, Jesse and Carrie brought it to us to do our own thing and we jumped all over it. Good friends, good people, and overall good business.”

Carrie Lester, who along with Worsk and Darrin and Rebecca Brooks, helped open Black Bear, said she is delighted to expand Black Bear with the addition of the Clarion store. The company had opened its original Grove City location earlier this year.

“Very excited,” she said. “Especially us being here during Autumn Leaf, there was a lot of people we got to meet and interact with that have been following with us on social media and just keeping tabs making sure they knew when we were going to be open. So it’s nice we’re finally able to open for them.”

Bob Scherer, the owner of Choice Extraction Inc., a Washington-based vendor of hemp-derived products, stated Black Bear is one of his primary customers, and he can assure the health and safety of his products.

“We can tell you exactly on a tincture where the flower came from, what farm, when did we extract it, when we turned it into a tincture. That is part of the regulation that we don’t have now. Your better quality companies do that,” he said.

“We found out about Bob’s company through just sourcing local CBD and hemp-derived companies because we wanted to work with as many local companies as possible,” Lester added. “His head extractionist used to work for a medical marijuana company Jesse and I worked with in our experience in the medical marijuana industry. We had that immediate confidence that guy knew what he was doing when it came to hemp and cannabis extraction.”

The dispensary has been well-received by the Clarion business community.

“We’re excited to have another,” said Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry Tracy Becker. “We had a vacant building on Main Street, and now we have a business coming in. We know there’s opportunity for more businesses to come in and know that in talking with Jesse and Carrie they want to get involved with the community. Those are the people we are looking for.”

Black Bear Hemp Dispensary is open from noon to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is located at the corner of Main Street and Fourth Avenue.

RELATED:

Black Bear Dispensary to Open in November; Brings Hemp Products to Clarion

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.