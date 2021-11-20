Case Against Newbie Man Who Led Police on Chase Moved to Pre-Trial List

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a New Bethlehem man charged with fleeing from a traffic stop on Route 66 was moved on Wednesday to the pre-trial list for January.

Michael Frank Zmuda, 27, is charged with the following offenses after an incident earlier this year:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2



– Exceed 55 MPH In Other Loc By 42 MPH, Summary– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Passing Where Prohibited, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Improper Sunscreening, Summary– Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Summary– Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary

His attorney, Robbie Taylor, indicated he had received a plea offer from the Commonwealth but needed time to review it with his client and potentially make a counteroffer.

Clarion County President Judge Sarah J. Seidle Patton then made the order to move Zmuda’s case to the January 14 pre-trial list. She stated that if the parties reach an agreement before that date, the case will be moved to the plea court list.

Zmuda remains free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges originated from an April traffic stop this year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:02 p.m. on April 23, Clarion-based State Police were monitoring traffic on State Route 66, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, when they observed a black Mustang traveling south in the northbound lane passing a gray SUV.

Radar showed the Mustang was traveling 97 miles per hour in a posted 55 mile per hour zone. Police then activated their emergency lights and siren and attempted to catch up to the Mustang to initiate a traffic stop, the complaint states.

The troopers traveled approximately two miles before catching up to the Mustang.

According to the complaint, the Mustang then passed another vehicle on the left in a no-passing zone and turned left onto Church Hill Road, going over 60 miles per hour on the gravel roadway. He then turned right onto Hickory Ridge without using a turn signal.

The vehicle turned right from Hickory Ridge onto Middle Run Road, then left onto Idle Road. The pursuit was terminated in the area of Town Run Road. Police continued north on Town Run Road and then saw the same Mustang passing a tri-axle truck just prior to Truittsburg Road. It reportedly “took off” at a high rate of speed and quickly sped out of sight.

Clarion-based State Police, Punxsutawney-based State Police, and officers from the New Bethlehem Police Department searched the area in an attempt to locate the Mustang and also went to the address listed on the vehicle’s registration, the complaint states.

Police spoke to the owner of the vehicle at her residence around 1:42 p.m.

The owner of the vehicle told police that Michael Zmuda had her vehicle at the time of the pursuit, according to the complaint.

Zmuda was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:15 p.m. on April 27.

