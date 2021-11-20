Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Old-Fashioned Hard Candy

Agnes knows how it’s done when it comes to hard tack candy!

Ingredients

3 3/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 cup light corn syrup



1 cup water2 drops of oil flavoringFood coloring

Directions

-Mix the first three ingredients in a large saucepan. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves.

-Boil, without stirring, until temperature reaches 310 degrees or until the drops of syrup form hard, brittle threads in cold water. Remove from heat.

-After boiling has ceased, stir in flavoring and coloring. Pour into molds. Store in an airtight container.

Colors for hard tack:

Blue – cloves

Red – cinnamon

Brown – root beer

White – peppermint

Dark green – wintergreen

Orange – orange

Yellow – lemon

Black – anise

