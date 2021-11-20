 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Old-Fashioned Hard Candy

Saturday, November 20, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

IMG-7384 (1)Agnes knows how it’s done when it comes to hard tack candy!

Ingredients

3 3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 cup light corn syrup

1 cup water
2 drops of oil flavoring
Food coloring

Directions

-Mix the first three ingredients in a large saucepan. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves.

-Boil, without stirring, until temperature reaches 310 degrees or until the drops of syrup form hard, brittle threads in cold water. Remove from heat.

-After boiling has ceased, stir in flavoring and coloring. Pour into molds. Store in an airtight container.

Colors for hard tack:

Blue – cloves
Red – cinnamon
Brown – root beer
White – peppermint
Dark green – wintergreen
Orange – orange
Yellow – lemon
Black – anise

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


