Clarion University Volleyball: Cassidy Snider Named PSAC West Rookie of the Year; Three Golden Eagles Earn All-PSAC Status

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Outside hitter Cassidy Snider became the third player in program history to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Rookie of the Year honors, highlighting a trio of Golden Eagle volleyball players to earn All-PSAC West status in 2021.

Snider and setter London Fuller were both named to the All-PSAC West First Team, while outside hitter Julia Piccolino earned Second Team All-PSAC West honors.

The All-PSAC teams are selected irrespective of position, with eight players each on the First and Second teams in each division.

Snider joins Gabrielle Olson (2014) and Lisa Flynn (1993) as the only players in program history to take the conference’s prestigious honor for first-year players. The top hitting threat in the PSAC and one of the best in the nation, Snider led the conference with averages of 4.24 kills and 4.63 blocks per set in 2021. Those averages ranks 10th and 15th, respectively, in NCAA Division II to date. Her 432 kills to date rank seventh nationally, and she is one of only two players in the nation to record 20 or more kills in two three-set matches this season.

When considering just conference play, Snider’s numbers stand out even further. She averaged 4.26 kills per set against PSAC opposition, making her the only player in the conference to average better than four kills per set. She is the only player in the PSAC to record more than 200 kills in conference matches, with 243. The closest other player was her teammate Piccolino, who notched 198 kills in PSAC play.

Fuller came into her own as one of the best setters in the conference in 2021, directing the Golden Eagle offense to top numbers in attacking volume and efficiency. Fuller led the PSAC and ranked 16th nationally in assists with an average of 10.91 assists per set, a mark that also ranked second in the NCAA Atlantic Region. The Golden Eagle offense hummed with Fuller at the wheel, leading the conference and ranking second in the Atlantic Region with an average of 13.67 kills per set. Two Golden Eagles ranked in the top-three in the conference in kills per set – Snider and Piccolino – and Clarion led the PSAC in team attack percentage in conference play.

Piccolino was another important cog in the Golden Eagle offense, ranking among the team’s leaders not just in kills but digs as well. Her 3.53 kills per set average trailed only Snider in terms of team ranking and was good enough for third in the PSAC, while her 2.78 digs per set average ranked second on the team as well. Piccolino recorded 11 Kill-Dig double-doubles in 2021, topping Snider’s second-ranked mark of nine such matches. She also excelled at the service line, ranking second on the team with 33 aces on the year.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.