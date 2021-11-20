 

Lanny O. Cummings

Saturday, November 20, 2021 @ 05:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-6kebO385PLue1TXLanny O. Cummings, 57, of New Bethlehem (St. Charles), passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, November 11, 2021.

Born on February 22, 1964 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Charles and June (Black) Cummings.

Lanny was a member of the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department where he was active as a fire policeman.

He was married to Loria (Snyder) Cummings and she survives.

He is also survived by a son, John Cummings of New Bethlehem, four daughters, Kim Clouse of Dayton, Roxanne Brink of New Bethlehem, Heather Cummings of West Sunbury, and Nicole Cummings of New Bethlehem, nine grandchildren, a sister, Candis Chestnut of Hazen, and two brothers, Charles Cummings, II and Randy Cummings, both of Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


