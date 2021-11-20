 

Layr (Lahr) Shawgo

Saturday, November 20, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Layr (Lahr) Shawgo, 73, passed away following a brief hospitalization on November 12, 2021.

Born April 10, 1948 in Grove City, he was the son of the late Ellis Claude and Velma Ruth (Wimer) Shawgo.

Lahr was employed at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin.

He loved popular music and listened to the music channel on television whenever he wasn’t actually watching something.

Lahr had a phenomenal memory and could name singers and bands with ease; what they recorded and when.

He will be remembered for creating an enormous list of popular songs and musicians and decorating the walls of the Franklin Club with it for his sister’s 1958 Franklin High School Prom Night.

While in college, Lahr painted a huge mural of the Playboy Bunny! After that, he took up sign painting, advertising for local businesses. Another memorable sign was an enormous football silhouette for one of the big games.

He is survived by his sister, Lynda Trutt and her husband David as well as his Lahr’s two nephew’s Michael Trutt and Joshua Trutt.

Friends of Layr (Lahr) Shawgo will be received from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, November 22, 2021 at Huff- Guthrie Funeral Home, 312 West Park Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral Services and Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park, 887 North Broad Street Extension, Grove City, PA. All attending are asked to please meet at the cemetery.

To view or express condolences, please visit www.HuffChapel.com.


