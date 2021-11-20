 

Patricia (Hale) Goodman

Saturday, November 20, 2021 @ 06:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-EinxZH9XIFdqPwbPatricia (Hale) Goodman, age 69, of Oil City, passed away on November 18, 2021.

She was born on March 28, 1952, in PA, to the late Richard R. Hale Jr. and Leila Hale.

On January 22, 1969, she married William J. Goodman, who preceded her in death.

Patricia worked as a stay-at-home mom, taking care of her boys.

Mrs. Goodman’s hobbies included watching the Pittsburgh Steelers with her husband and collecting angels.

Patricia left behind two sons, William Goodman II and his wife Karen of Oil City, and Robert Goodman and his wife Misty of Cooperstown; eight grandchildren, Harley Goodman, Stephanie Goodman, Briana Godman, Tiffany Laird, Robert Goodman II, William Goodman III, Samantha Lam, and Zachary Goodman; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are her eight siblings; Harvey Hale (Rhea), Bonnie Anderson (Charles), Paula J. Covington, Richard R. Hale III (Nancy Harris), Shelly Hale, Charles T. Hale, Joseph Hale (Jillian), and Shirley Swires.

Along with her husband, William, and her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two sons; Brian Goodman and Kenny Goodman.

Also, proceeding her in death are six of her siblings; Diane M. Hale, Karen Roxann Hale, Sandra S. Hale, Janie Lou Hale, David L. Hale, and Michael J. Steber.

Per Patricia’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


