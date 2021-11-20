Ruth Ann Hudson, 70, of Cochranton passed away on Thursday, November 18th 2021 at Meadville Medical Center due to complications of Covid 19.

She was born in Brookville, PA, on June 19, 1951; a daughter of Gerald (Dee)and Gladys Myers Miller.

She married Monty Hudson on April 22, 1972 and they were married for forty-nine years.

She graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1969 and graduated from Dubois Business College.

Ruth worked at McNamara Plumbing and Heating, Vogts Heating and Cooling, and was also a secretary at Clarion Limestone High School.

Ruth was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Meadville.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, all kinds of puzzles, and visiting covered bridges throughout Pennsylvania.

Ruth also enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always remembered her nieces, nephews, children, grandchildren and great children with cards on their birthdays.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children; Malinda (Curt) Brenizer of Cochranton, and Jason and his fiancée Kim of Cochranton. Her two sisters Arlene Clothier of Wilmington, NC and Barbara (Larry) Myers of Erie, PA. Her grandchildren Montana (Brittany), Clarissa, and Owen Brenizer, and Brookelynn, Dakota and Gavin Hudson. Also, her great grandchildren, Aubrie, Brielle and Hallie and also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her two brothers, Gene Myers and Walter Miller, and her parents.

Visitation will be at Dickson Family Funeral Home Inc., 123 South Franklin St., Cochranton, PA on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00am at the funeral home, with Reverend Tim Jordan of Calvary Baptist Church of Meadville officiating.

Interment will be in Cochranton Cemetery.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ruth’s name to the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department or the Yolando Barco Cancer Institute.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

