Shirley J. Draa, 63, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, November 18, 2021 at her home following a lengthy courageous battle with lung cancer.

Born on November 12, 1958 in Curllsville , she was the daughter the late Alfred P. Lee, Sr. and Dolores Snyder Lee.

She attended Union High School and was a member of the New Bethlehem Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.

In the past she had worked for St. Mary’s Carbon.

Her favorite pastime was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Her survivors include her longtime companion, Edwin Smith; her sons, Corey and Heath Draa; her daughter, Nicole Draa; her brothers, Alfred Jr., Ken, Ron and David; her sisters, Sharon and Sue; as well as her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bradley Draa; and her sister Linda.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1-4PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville. Pa.

A Prayer Service will follow at 4PM.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.

CDC recommendations related to Covid will be observed for all services held for Ms. Draa.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

