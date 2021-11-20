 

Spaghetti Dinner Held by Leadership and Excellence Club Slated for This Sunday

Saturday, November 20, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

257364313_4778745475526018_847706471719741325_nCLARION, Pa. – The Leadership and Excellence Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, November 21.

From 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Leadership and Excellence Club will be serving spaghetti dinners that include a salad and roll at the Clarion Moose Lodge 101.

Deliveries will be made from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $8 and can be bought by contacting Cdt. Wadding at 814-319-7323.

Moose Lodge 101 is located at 401 Grand Ave. Ext. Clarion, Pa.

Proceeds will be donated to Clarion University ROTC.

