Spaghetti Dinner Held by Leadership and Excellence Club Slated for This Sunday
Saturday, November 20, 2021 @ 12:11 AM
CLARION, Pa. – The Leadership and Excellence Club is hosting a spaghetti dinner on Sunday, November 21.
From 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Leadership and Excellence Club will be serving spaghetti dinners that include a salad and roll at the Clarion Moose Lodge 101.
Deliveries will be made from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are $8 and can be bought by contacting Cdt. Wadding at 814-319-7323.
Moose Lodge 101 is located at 401 Grand Ave. Ext. Clarion, Pa.
Proceeds will be donated to Clarion University ROTC.
