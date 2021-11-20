SPONSORED: Webco Industries to Hold Open Interviews on November 24
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Webco Industries located in Oil City will be holding open interviews at their facility on Wednesday, November 24.
If you’re looking for a future where you can build a great career accompanied by excellent benefits, growth opportunities, and a team-based culture – then Webco wants to meet you.
Join them for their walk-in hiring event on Wednesday, November 24, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at their Oil City PA facility.
For more information on available positions, visit: https://bit.ly/3nNMP69.
Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team is the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training.
Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been important tenants of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.
Webco’s benefits package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.
