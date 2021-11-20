 

Theresa Anne “TC” Carey Gates

Saturday, November 20, 2021 @ 05:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-pOrPhb1f2Ph87jzTheresa Anne “TC” Carey Gates, 58, of Dayton passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Born on September 13, 1963, in Brookville, she was the daughter of John Floyd Carey, Sr. and Catherine Anne (Richards) Davis.

She is survived by her father, John F. Carey, Sr. of New Bethlehem, two sons, Jeremy Carey of Camp Hill and Shane Hawkins (Angela) of Ridge Manor, Florida, five grandchildren, Haley Goldstrum, Jordan Carey, Julian Carey, Carly Guntrum, and Eric Guntrum, a great grandson, Caleb Ellis, six siblings, Sue Carey of Indiana, Mary Jeter of Randolph, Ohio, Bob Carey (Michelle) of Olean, New York, Floyd Carey, Jr. of Vandergrift, Amanda Arner (Jay) of Indiana, and Jennifer Hoffman of Murrysville, Her companion, John Anthony of Dayton, an aunt, Cathy McCormack of Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.

She had a love for the outdoors, and was a Steelers fan.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine A. Davis, maternal grandparents, Paul and Mary Louise Richards, and paternal grandparents, John and Naomi Carey.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Father Samuel Bungo officiating.

Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sagamore, Indiana County.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that monetary donations may be made to Sue Carey, 2121 Philadelphia St., Indiana, Pa. 15701 to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

