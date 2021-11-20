Thomas J. Czajka, 75, of Erie, PA, died on November 19, 2021 at the Millcreek Community Hospital following complications from Covid.

Born November 21, 1945, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Theodore and Jane Urban Czajka.

Thomas was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High School, and was a member of the former Assumption B.V.M. Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

He worked at the Oil City Glass Plant for over 20 years.

He loved playing cards with his family, golfing and watching the Steeler games and western shows on TV.

Thomas is survived by his siblings: Carolyn VanWormer (Spike) of Oil City, PA; Mary Stewart (Van) of Seneca, PA, and Ann and Josie Czajka of Erie, PA.

Also surviving are his nephew, Andrew VanWormer, of Oil City, PA; his niece, Barbara McCauley (Dave) of Pleasantville, PA; his great nephew, Jeffrey VanWormer of Oil City, his great niece, Roxanne LaRocque (Noah), of Titusville, PA, his niece, Christine McIntyre (Mike) of Seneca, PA, his great nephews Alex and Austin McIntyre, of Seneca, PA, and his niece, Allison Friedhaber (Steve) of Oil City, PA, and his great nephews, Mason and Owen of Oil City, PA.

Private visitation for family only will be held at the Reinsel Funeral Home on Tuesday from 1 – 2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 P.M.in the funeral home with Rev. Marc Solomon, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.