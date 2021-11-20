Todd E. Doyle, 52 of Utica, passed away on November 18, 2021 at UPMC Horizon Greenville.

Todd was born in Franklin on April 6, 1969 to Bernadine L. (Barr) Doyle and the late Thomas E. Doyle.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and graduated from the New Castle School of Trades.

He worked as a welder and an electrician at Greenville Steel Car, Joy Global, and most recently at Flexospan in Sandy Lake.

Todd enjoyed working on cars and boat motors.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children.

Todd was married to his beloved wife, Brandi S. (Lindsey) Doyle; she survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Ashley, Tanner, and Brooklynn Doyle, all of Utica, mother Bernadine Doyle of Utica, brother Terry Doyle and wife Jessica of Utica, brother-in-law Alan Lindsey of Utica, and nieces Alexa and Madison Doyle.

He was preceded in death by his father, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

