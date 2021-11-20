WATCH – Kerle Tire Playoff Football: Redbank vs. Union/A-C Valley (D9 Class A Championship)

Kerle Tire Playoff Football: Redbank Valley vs. Union/A-C Valley (D9 Class A Championship). The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. If this stream is interrupted, visit our YouTube Channel.

