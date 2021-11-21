A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 45. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.