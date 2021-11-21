All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Eugene Elder
Eugene Elder served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Eugene C. Elder
Born: October 31, 1948
Died: October 12, 2021
Hometown: Cherrytree, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Eugene Elder was born in Clarion County and attended Keystone High School.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He also served his community through his membership in the Titusville American Legion.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.