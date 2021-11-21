Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Oatmeal Pumpkin Cookies by Karen Pesek
Enjoy this delicious cookie recipe shared by Karen Pesek!
Ingredients
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
4 tablespoons butter, softened
1 cup pumpkin
2/3 cup brown sugar
2/3 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
3 cups rolled oats
2 cups mini chocolate chips
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
Directions
-Mix the first 5 ingredients together. In a large bowl, beat together the next 4 ingredients, then add the eggs and vanilla. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Stir in the rolled oats, chocolate chips, and pecans.
-Drop spoonfuls of batter onto parchment-lined cookie sheets. Gently flatten. Bake at 350 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes until lightly browned.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.