Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Oatmeal Pumpkin Cookies by Karen Pesek

Enjoy this delicious cookie recipe shared by Karen Pesek!

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda



1 teaspoon baking powder1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon cinnamon4 tablespoons butter, softened1 cup pumpkin2/3 cup brown sugar2/3 cup granulated sugar2 large eggs2 teaspoons vanilla3 cups rolled oats2 cups mini chocolate chips1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

Directions

-Mix the first 5 ingredients together. In a large bowl, beat together the next 4 ingredients, then add the eggs and vanilla. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Stir in the rolled oats, chocolate chips, and pecans.

-Drop spoonfuls of batter onto parchment-lined cookie sheets. Gently flatten. Bake at 350 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes until lightly browned.

