Police: Knox Teen Assaults Woman, Damages Vehicles, Residence

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox teen is facing criminal charges after he allegedly pushed and assaulted a woman, and then damaged several cars and the window of a residence.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on Tuesday, November 9, filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Steven M. Shetler.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 9:47 a.m. on November 9 for a report of assault and criminal mischief.

At the scene, police took Steven Shetler into custody.

Police then spoke to a known woman (victim) who reported that Shetler had arrived at the residence angry due to a court hearing earlier in the day.

The victim told police that Shetler made multiple holes in his bedroom wall in the residence’s second story, then he came downstairs and pushed her, causing marks and a cut to her right hand. The victim reported Shetler then threw several shoes at her before going outside and smashing the windows and windshields out of two vehicles and scratching the hoods and doors. He also reportedly smashed out a front window of the residence.

The complaint indicates a preliminary estimate of the damage is over $5,000.00; however, police are still awaiting official estimates of the total damages.

Shetler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 12:32 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, on the following charges:

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Court documents indicate one count each of misdemeanor drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia against Shelter were withdrawn during a hearing on November 9, while one summary count of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.

According to a second court document, Shetler subsequently pleaded guilty to summary disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a fine of $200.00.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.