Local Sex Offender Arrested for Megan’s Law Violation Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local sex offender who was arrested for a Megan’s Law violation waived his hearing in court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate the following charge against 55-year-old Richard Lee Marsh, of Venus, was waived for court on Wednesday, November 17:

– Fail to Register with PSP, Felony 2

The charge has been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Marsh remains lodged in the Venango County Jail on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on October 6, Richard Marsh arrived at the Franklin-based State Police barracks for his Megan’s Law update.

The complaint indicates further investigation then found that Marsh had failed to register during the time he was required, from August 26 to September 4.

Marsh was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 12:00 a.m. on October 7.

According to the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website, Marsh was convicted of attempted aggravated indecent assault of a minor on March 13, 2010.

Court documents indicate he was also convicted on multiple other charges ranging from corruption of minors and child endangerment to drug possession.

His registration in Pennsylvania began on December 5, 2014.

For more information about Megan’s Law public website, click here.

The information provided on this site regarding Megan’s Law offenders is intended for community safety purposes only and should not be used to threaten, intimidate, or harass.

Pennsylvania’s General Assembly has determined public safety will be enhanced by making information about registered sexual offenders available to the public through the internet. Knowledge whether a person is a registered sexual offender could be a significant factor in protecting yourself, your family members, or persons in your care from recidivist acts by registered sexual offenders. Public access to information about registered sexual offenders is intended solely as a means of public protection.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.