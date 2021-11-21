SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In or Take-Out
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Turkey Dinner as their special on Sunday, November 21. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!
The daily specials are as follows:
- Sunday, November 21 – Turkey Dinner
- Monday, November 22 – Hamburger Steaks or Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, November 23 – Country Fried Steak, Liver and Onions, or Chicken Salad Croissant
- Wednesday, November 24 – Meatloaf Dinner, 4-piece Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday, November 25 – CLOSED – Happy Thanksgiving
- Friday, November 26 – Baked or Deep Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
- Saturday, November 27 – Cook’s Choice
- Sunday, November 28 – Stuffed Chicken Breast
Thanksgiving pie cut-off is TODAY, Nov 21st. Pies will be available for pick up Wednesday, November 24, AFTER 1:00 p.m. They are open until 8:00 p.m.
The menu is subject to change.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
