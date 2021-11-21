Travis Myers Passion for Demo Derby Runs Deep

CLARION, Pa. – For nearly two decades, Clarion County native Travis Myers has been competing in demolition derbies.

(Photos submitted)

While the sport is a hobby, there have been countless hours spent restoring vehicles, traveling, and competing in a sport that has helped bring him some of the closest people in his life.

“I ran my first one when I was 14 years old at Wolf’s Corners,” Myers said. “I would literally go door-to-door and ask people if I could take a vehicle I saw off their hands. Many times, people told me if I could get it off of their property, it was all mine.”

Myers explained, “As supply chain shortages continue to plague the world, we know it today. Restoring a vehicle is currently not as easy as it once was for many. No, restoring a vehicle is not exactly easy for anyone, but helping to gather the parts for restoration has become as difficult of a challenge as it ever has been.”

Despite this, Myers continues to compete in demolition derbies each year. Normally, Myers competes in upwards of five, with his last competition taking place in Maryland last month.

Primarily, he runs in the half-ton truck class but has also run some full-sized vehicles, as well. His mission remains the same: continue to upgrade his vehicles and go to bigger competitions. Going to these larger derbies means competing against more respected drivers and larger prizes.

“When I was a kid, we had a derby team called Nux,” Myers said. “As we got older, people’s priorities changed. There are still a few of us left who spend countless hours in the garage after working a full day at our full-time jobs. For us, it is something we do six or seven days a week.”

The countless hours put in can be gone in just a few minutes of competition, as drivers can gang up on one competitor and see them bounced from the competition. Myers shared a story about winning a derby in April in Maryland and returning to Maryland a few weeks back.

“The demo I won in Maryland had around 450 cars there. I won the whole thing, and you don’t make any friends when you win. When I went back a few weeks ago, I got my butt kicked. It was like 20 on one. That is just the name of the game sometimes.”

While competition is his favorite part, the brotherhood and camaraderie are what he cherishes most from demolition derbies. It is a place where he recalls some of his favorite moments with his late father and also some of his favorite moments with his son, who has started a career of his own in the sport.

“I like to think back on days with dad as a young child, but lately, building several vehicles out of one small garage with my buddies and going to a derby to bring home as much money as we can have been some of the best times. We rarely go home without some money and some trophies.”

While he has competed in many competitions already, he continues to attack each calendar year the same way. His group has a marker board in the garage that are target dates and goals for him and his crew, and much of the time, Myers and his friends can get there and compete with multiple vehicles in the running.

In order to compete, it takes a collection of people’s help and support to keep him going. Myers girlfriend, Gina Marie, is someone who remains by his side through late nights and traveling to compete. He also has Ken and Cheyenne Kiskadden to thank for helping to keep this hobby a part of his life.

His engine and transmission builders Brent Johnson, Bill Hurrelbrink, and Redline Performance and Machine help him to compete as much as he possibly can as someone who works full-time. Additionally, the team of Charles Kiser, Kenny March, Jay Nugent, and Jamie Cyphert from Tin Town Metal Works, LLC all help to build his vehicles time after time.

For those who always wanted to compete in a demolition derby, Myers shared some advice and perspective:

“If you are not 100 percent sure that you want to do it, do not do it. I say this because as soon as you compete in one, you will not want to stop competing. The first hit will make you never want to stop getting involved, and it truly is a sport where there is not a lot of money, but there is a lot of time invested.”

For Myers, who has faced great hardship in his life, demolition derbies remain a constant release for him and something he can do to spend time with his friends and his son. It is not all about the money won or the miles traveled, but it is about the relationships he has built and how the sport has kept him grounded when adversity struck.

“This sport keeps my friends and I going. It keeps us sane. Racecar drivers call us crazy for wasting our time and money to destroy a vehicle, but I think they are crazy for just making a bunch of turns with their vehicles. Unless you have competed, you will not really get it,” he said.

