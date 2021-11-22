11th Annual Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot Scheduled for November 25

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot, a 5k walk/run, is set for Thursday, November 25, in New Bethlehem.

The event begins at 8:00 a.m. along the Redbank Valley Trail, at the Trail Head in the municipal parking lot in New Bethlehem, beside Zack’s and RMS Furniture.

All proceeds will go to Jessica Cyphert and her family. Jessica was recently diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer.

Donations will be accepted in lieu of registration. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 15, Rimersburg, PA 16248. A Venmo option is also available to donate: @kessasblessings

For more information, visit the Kessa’s Blessings Facebook.

