Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thanksgiving Day – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


