 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area Girl Wins PA Cyber Drug Free Poster Contest

Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

IMG_2370OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 14-year-old Oil City girl earned first place in PA Cyber’s drug free poster contest earlier this month.

(Pictured above, from left: Anna Henry and her daughter Lauren.)

Lauren Henry, a ninth-grader at the cyber-charter school said she received an email from the school asking for submissions to the contest, and she jumped at the opportunity.

The poster needed to incorporate the slogan, “Drug Free Looks Like Me,” in some way.

“It was Halloween when I was making the poster, and I know people will try to put bad stuff in candy,” Lauren told exploreClarion.com.

“So, I thought you have to check your candy.”

Poster submissions were in October, and Lauren said her poster won, beating out around 10,000 other posters, two weeks ago.

“I feel pretty proud,” she said.

She explained she made up many of the characters in her poster, as well as incorporating her school’s owl mascot. She is influenced by anime she watched when she was younger, and her drawings clearly show the influence of that genre.

“I used to think the art style was really pretty and used to draw like that, but then I would turn it into my own thing a little bit since I got older,” Henry stated.

“She’s actually been drawing since she could draw,” said Henry’s mother Anna Henry.

Anna Henry said Lauren had previously won an Instagram giveaway contest, winning a year’s subscription to Nintendo Switch Online after submitting another drawing.

“She’s a polite, kind, helpful young girl around the house and we’re really proud of her. You couldn’t ask for a better daughter,” said Anna.

Referring to her parents, Lauren added, “I’m glad that they’re proud of me and support the things I do.”

Lauren's poster


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.