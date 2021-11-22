Area Girl Wins PA Cyber Drug Free Poster Contest

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 14-year-old Oil City girl earned first place in PA Cyber’s drug free poster contest earlier this month.

(Pictured above, from left: Anna Henry and her daughter Lauren.)

Lauren Henry, a ninth-grader at the cyber-charter school said she received an email from the school asking for submissions to the contest, and she jumped at the opportunity.

The poster needed to incorporate the slogan, “Drug Free Looks Like Me,” in some way.

“It was Halloween when I was making the poster, and I know people will try to put bad stuff in candy,” Lauren told exploreClarion.com.

“So, I thought you have to check your candy.”

Poster submissions were in October, and Lauren said her poster won, beating out around 10,000 other posters, two weeks ago.

“I feel pretty proud,” she said.

She explained she made up many of the characters in her poster, as well as incorporating her school’s owl mascot. She is influenced by anime she watched when she was younger, and her drawings clearly show the influence of that genre.

“I used to think the art style was really pretty and used to draw like that, but then I would turn it into my own thing a little bit since I got older,” Henry stated.

“She’s actually been drawing since she could draw,” said Henry’s mother Anna Henry.

Anna Henry said Lauren had previously won an Instagram giveaway contest, winning a year’s subscription to Nintendo Switch Online after submitting another drawing.

“She’s a polite, kind, helpful young girl around the house and we’re really proud of her. You couldn’t ask for a better daughter,” said Anna.

Referring to her parents, Lauren added, “I’m glad that they’re proud of me and support the things I do.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.