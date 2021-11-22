Benjamin W. Thompson, age 78, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at his home following an illness.

Born March 22, 1943, on the family farm in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Charles and Janet Harriger Thompson.

He married Tatyana Arustamova Thompson on April 30, 2003, in Armenia.

Ben was baptized in the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church.

He worked for various area coal companies over the years and owned and operated Thompson Wood Products and Thompson’s Dive Shop.

Ben was a search, rescue and recovery diver for Clarion County and was also a constable for Porter Township for several years.

He loved hunting, gardening, listening to music and reading books.

In addition to his wife, Tatyana, Ben is survived by his children: Barbara Visneski of Sparta, Tennessee; Roger (Susanne) Thompson of New Bethlehem; Vickie (Edward) Siegel of Kingsville; Jennifer Thompson of Glenwood, Georgia, and Kristie (Russell) Custer of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren: Justin Visneski, Ben Visneski, Kara Birchkdichler, Ashley Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Samantha Siegel, Talon Thompson and Chase Thompson, and three great grandchildren.

Ben is also survived by a sister, Dianna Ritts of Clarion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great grandchild, Stanley Visneski, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Ritts.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem. Reverend Doug Henry will officiate over the services.

Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery at Frogtown.

Online condolences may be sent to Ben’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

