Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Nyx
Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 12:11 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Nyx.
Nyx is a female German Shepherd Dog & Labrador Retriever Mix puppy.
She is spayed and vaccinations are up-to-date.
She was brought to the rescue as a stray.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Nyx is friendly, affectionate, and playful.
For more information on Nyx, or to schedule an appointment to visit her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
