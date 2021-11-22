Clarion County Comprehension Plan Draft Moving Forward Following Survey



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County’s current comprehensive plan was completed in 2014, and a long awaited new plan could be passed by Clarion County Commissioners in February of 2022.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Commissioner Ed Heasley stressed the importance of the comprehensive plan.

“It was not updated in 2014, and it is now 17 years old,” said Heasley. “We are updating our existing comprehensive plan not only because it’s outdated, but so it can be used as a working tool to guide the future of Clarion County addressing today’s needs.”

A strong comprehensive plan also serves as a backbone of information when applying for grants to fund needed community projects.

“This plan is important for not only the county but municipalities to apply for grant money,” added Commissioner Wayne Brosius.

Laura Ludwig, senior community planner with HRG (Herbert, Rowland and Grubic) of Cranberry Township in Butler County, presented results last week of a survey on Clarion County at the Clarion County YMCA of a survey on needs in Clarion County.

Asked if there was enough response to the survey, Ludwig said that while they would have liked to see more responses, they certainly got a good amount of feedback from the 450 responses received.

“At the public input meeting held in July, there were about 25 members of the public that participated. At this past Tuesday night’s public meeting, we only had 13 people in attendance. With COVID cases spiking and the holidays approaching, we will examine other ways to solicit input on the draft plan once it becomes available. The Planning Commission will review the plan at their meeting in January and the Board of Commissioners.”

A draft copy of the plan will likely be available in mid to late December. HRG, the project consultant, is working on the draft plan. It will be reviewed by the project steering committee at their December meeting and likely placed on public display for review and comment after that meeting, pending any minor updates or edits.

Finalizing the draft plan is the next step and reviewing it with the project steering committee before releasing it to the public and starting the official review and approval process.

Clarion County applied for and received a grant of $30,000.00 from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development for this study.

While the project is estimated to cost $62,700.00, the project includes in-kind expenses of approximately $32,700.00. This includes county employee wages, legal advertising, legal review, Flyers, brochures, etc.

What needs to be done?

