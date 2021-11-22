Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jeri Reddinger’s Apple and Walnut Bread

This bread makes a perfect shareable for any get together!

Ingredients

1 cup salad oil

2 cup sugar



3 cup flour1 tsp. cinnamon3 cup diced apples3 eggs1 tsp. salt1 tsp. baking soda1 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

-Mix and pour into two large or four small greased loaf pans.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

-Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes before turning out on a wire rack to finish cooling.

-Serve with cream cheese spread. Enjoy!

