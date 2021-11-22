Clarion County Reports 92 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths Since Friday; 15 New Cases, Two Deaths Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 92 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, November 19.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 5,704 while the death toll increased to 135.

Neighboring Forest County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,721 and moving the death toll to 28.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that between 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, there were 17,445 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,691,773.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/19/2021 through 11/21/21 – 17,445

11/18/21 – 6,920

11/17/21 – 6,637

11/16/21 – 6,024

11/15/21 – 5,778

[LOCAL REGION – Since Friday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 9906 155 10061 223 Butler 27553 454 28007 538 Clarion 5612 92 5704 135 (2 new) Clearfield 12264 116 12380 220 Crawford 12510 306 12816 213 (2 new) Elk 4633 51 4684 65 Forest 1706 15 1721 28 (2 new) Indiana 10171 212 10383 257 (1 new) Jefferson 5815 84 5899 1140 (1 new) McKean 5649 53 5702 100 Mercer 15120 243 15363 361 Venango 7540 157 7697 160 (1 new) Warren 4816 53 4869 147 (1 new)

There are 3,097 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 734 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12 – Nov. 18 increased to 11.7%.

Between 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, there were 106 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 32,931 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Nov. 21, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Nov. 21, 73.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 15,019,748 total vaccine doses, including 1,349,480 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

125,886 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

6,577,097 people are fully vaccinated; with 147,756 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 49,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 276,328 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,863,946 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 67,679 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 49,237 cases among employees, for a total of 116,916 at 1,667 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 15,068 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 33,231 of total cases have been among health care workers

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 5 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

Non-profit organizations, childcare and educational institutions can now apply for the COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Grant Program which supports grassroots outreach efforts including local media buys, creation of outreach and training materials, sponsorship of vaccine-related community events, equipment rental to assist with setting vaccine appointments, and more.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.