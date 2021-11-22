Continuance Issued for Sligo Man Charged With Breaking Into Outbuilding

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A continuance was issued in the case against a Sligo man who allegedly broke into an outbuilding to access a water valve at an apartment in Clarion last year.

On Wednesday, November 17, 41-year-old Joshua Dale Best was scheduled for plea court but, his attorney, Clarion County Public Defender Christopher Roberts, told the court the plea agreement with the prosecution would have Best paying restitution in the case all at once, something Best cannot do.

Roberts said they are working out a payment plan with the prosecution.

Accepting the argument, Clarion County President Judge Sarah J. Seidle-Patton issued the continuance in the case for January 12, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., when Best is scheduled for plea court again.

He is charged with the following:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Monroe Township late last year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020, Joshua Best used force to break into an outbuilding behind an apartment on South Second Avenue in Clarion, Monroe Township, Clarion County, to turn on a water valve that had been shut off due to an unpaid water bill.

Best also cut a hole in the drywall in the apartment to access the water valve from inside of the apartment without being seen entering the outbuilding, the complaint states.

Best was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:30 p.m. on May 22.

