Dogs Killed in Jefferson County House Fire

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire companies from Jefferson and Clearfield counties responded to a residential structure fire in Winslow Township on Saturday evening.

(Photos courtesy of Sykesville Fire Department)

According to a representative of Jefferson County Emergency Services, they received a call reporting a structure fire at a residence on Yohe Road in Winslow Township around 7:31 p.m. on Saturday, November 20.

Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, Brady Township Fire Company, Sandy Township Fire Company, Oklahoma Civil Defense Fire Company, DuBois City Fire Department, Sykesville Ambulance, and DuSan Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

A State Police Fire Marshal was also requested via the DuBois-based State Police.

According to information release by the Sykesville Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived at the scene to find flames shooting through the roof of the residence.

Crews then stretched a line to the interior and quickly knocked out the fire, which was reportedly concentrated in the kitchen and attic of the residence.

After extinguishing the flames, crews then began search for multiple dogs that were inside the residence at the time of the fire. Four dogs were reportedly extracted from the building. However, according to information released to WTAJ News, two of the dogs were deceased.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

