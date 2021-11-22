 

Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Utility Pole Along Route 38

Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a utility pole along State Route 38 on Friday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, November 19, on State Route 38/Oneida Valley Road, just west of Stone Church Road, in Allegheny Township, Butler County.

Police say 57-year-old Carl D. Walker, of St. Petersburg, was operating a 2004 Ford F-250 traveling southbound on State Route 38 when he came around a curve and saw a 2017 GM Sierra, operated by 43-year-old Derek C. Ratvasky, of Emlenton, entering the southbound lane from his driveway on the left side of the road. Walker swerved around Ratvasky’s vehicle on the right side and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle then left the right side of the road and struck a utility pole with its passenger side.

Both drivers were using seatbelts, and no injuries were reported.

Walker’s vehicle sustained disabling damage.


