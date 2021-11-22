Featured Local Job: Data Entry Clerk

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a Data Entry Clerk.

Data Entry Clerk – Temporary assignment 4-6 weeks, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, $13/hr non-exempt

Location: Marienville, Pa

Requirements:

Must have prior computer/data entry skills

Must be detail-oriented

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to work independently

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.



