Featured Local Job: Grinder

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a Grinder.

Grinder Opening – Potential for Temporary to permanent 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Prior grinding experience required. Potential growth into welding/fabrication.

Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, push, pull and stand during 8 hour shift

Ability to read prints

Must be detail-oriented

Must be reliable

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must follow all safety protocols

Paid weekly on ASTI payroll.

Please call 814-437-2148 for more information.



