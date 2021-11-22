Featured Local Job: Grinder
Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 11:11 PM
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a Grinder.
Grinder Opening – Potential for Temporary to permanent 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday
Prior grinding experience required. Potential growth into welding/fabrication.
Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, push, pull and stand during 8 hour shift
- Ability to read prints
- Must be detail-oriented
- Must be reliable
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must follow all safety protocols
Paid weekly on ASTI payroll.
Please call 814-437-2148 for more information.
