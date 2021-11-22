 

Featured Local Job: Grinder

Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 11:11 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a Grinder.

Grinder Opening – Potential for Temporary to permanent 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Prior grinding experience required. Potential growth into welding/fabrication.

Requirements:

  • Ability to lift, bend, push, pull and stand during 8 hour shift
  • Ability to read prints
  • Must be detail-oriented
  • Must be reliable
  • Must pass pre-employment screening
  • Must follow all safety protocols

Paid weekly on ASTI payroll.

Please call 814-437-2148 for more information.


