Featured Local Job: School Secretary

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a School Secretary.

Clarion School Secretary

Temporary Assignment, 7:30 to 3:30 Monday-Friday, $12-$15/hr Non-Exempt

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have clearances.

Duties (but not limited to):

Maintain school calendar

Coordinate special events

Prepare Flyers for circulation

Sort and distribute mail

Order office supplies

Filing

Accept payments

Assist with monitoring classrooms as needed

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.



