Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Helen Deeter

Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Helen Deeter, 78 of Utica passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.

She was born in Franklin of May 22, 1943; a daughter of James and Helen Minnick Owens. Helen graduated from Franklin High School in 1960 and then earned her LPN license at Venango County Votech.

Helen married William L. Deeter and he preceded her in death on July 5, 2014.

She was employed at the Franklin Hospital in the central supply department.

Her hobbies included mowing the grass and spending time with her family, especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children; Chris (Laura) Deeter of Utica and Tina (Gary) Ross of Cochranton, her grandchildren; Stefani (Matt) Heer, Rob Deeter, Jennifer Deeter, Mike (Samantha) Deeter, Justin (Jodi) Ross and William Deeter, greatgrandchildren; Jeb Adams and Gentry Deeter.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband and her parents and two infant daughters; Kimberly and Robin.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 South Franklin Street, Cochranton, PA.

Funeral will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev Chad Troup presiding. Interment will be in Peters Cemetery.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.


