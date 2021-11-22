Janice L. “Jan” (Beane) Walters, age 68, of Tionesta, PA, died on Friday, November 19, 2021 at her home in Tionesta.

She was born July 27, 1953 in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Aaron and Frances (Hunter) Beane.

Jan was a 1973 graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta.

One June 2, 1979, she married Vince J. Walters at the Tionesta United Methodist Church. He survives.

She worked at the former Crater Manufacturing Plant in Tionesta and Sanborn Plastics in Chardon, OH.

She and Vince attended the Tidioute Baptist Church in Tidioute, PA.

She loved her pet cats.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Alta “Carol” Skvarek of Hamden, OH. Her niece, Mindy Colvin and her husband Steve of Warren, PA. Her great niece Laci Meneo and her husband Adam, also of Warren. Her great-great nephews, Rylan and Alexander Meneo at home in Warren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Beane.

Friends will be received from 10-11 A.M. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Services will follow at 11 A.M. with Pastor Mike Stone of Grace of Calvary Baptist Church in Erie, PA officiating.

Burial will be at Kiffer Hill Cemetery, Hickory Township, Forest County, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Endeavor Senior Center, P.O. Box 74, Endeavor, PA 16322.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

