Keystone Teacher Receives VFW Award

Knox, Pa. – The Clarion Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Spec. Ross A. McGinnis Post and Auxiliary #2145 has announced that Gina M. Clark, an 8th grade reading teacher at Keystone Jr/Sr High School in Knox, as a winner of the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.

Gina was selected from entries submitted to VFW Posts across the county and was sponsored by the Spec. Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post and its Auxiliary in Clarion.

Ms. Clark will advance to the Pennsylvania Department for judging in the state finals.

“We are so appreciative of Gina and every teacher who participated in this year’s program. Their commitment to teach the value of citizenship and patriotism to their students will greatly benefit our communities as these students grow into involved adults,” said VFW Department of PA Commander Nathaniel Smith.

The VFW Teacher of the Year award program was enacted in 1999 as a way to identify and recognize America’s best educators who instill a sense of national pride in students by teaching citizenship education topics regularly and promoting America’s history and traditions effectively.

The program continues to exceed expectations and program administrators expect the number of participants will continue to grow each year.

For more information on the program, visit vfw.org/TeacheroftheYear.

