Man Killed in Accidental Shooting in Warren County

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say one man has been reported dead after an accidental shooting occurred on Saturday in State Game Lands in Warren County.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the shooting took place around noon on Saturday, November 20, in the State Game Lands 197 in Columbus Township, Warren County.

Officials say 64-year-old Gary Hunt, of Corry, was killed when the person he was hunting black bear with “tripped or slipped” and his .270 rifle discharged.

Hunt was reportedly fatally struck in the abdomen.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

