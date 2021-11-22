 

Margaret Mary Zacherl Karg

Monday, November 22, 2021 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-82BtEZClr3V6Margaret Mary Zacherl Karg, 91, of Venus passed away November 19, 2021 at home after a period of declining health.

Born on March 22, 1930 in Lucinda she was the daughter of Joseph P. and Minnie M. Griebel Zacherl.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Marge was married in1952 to Donald L. Karg who preceded her in death on July 11, 1967.

She was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg and the St. Michael Rosary Society.

Marge stayed at home to riase her children when they were young and then worked for First United National Bank in Fryburg for 20 years.

In her free time she enjoyed crochet, gardening, and spending time with your family and grandchildren.

Marge was also a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

She is survived by her a daughter Diane Miller of Oil City, a daughter Carol Frederick and her husband Don of Tionesta, a son Donald Karg of Venus, a son Randy Karg and wife Tina of Venus and a son Michael and wife Tammy of Marble. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband Donald L. Karg – July 11, 1967; her son Paul F. Karg – April 7, 2012; one great-grandchild Reese McFarland and 9 siblings: Raymond, Eugene, George, Joseph, Patty, Don, Lucille and Marian.

Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Fryburg with Rev. Michael Polinek pastor, as celebrant.

Interment in the St. Michael Cemetery will follow the Mass.

Memorials in Margaret’s name may be made to St. Michael Church Roof Fund in Fryburg.

Condolences may be sent to family by visiting www.fallerfuneralhome.com.


