Marty L. (Bowman) Neiswonger, 53, of Hawthorn died Thursday afternoon, November 18, 2021 at Clarion Hospital following sudden complications from cancer.

Born in Indiana, PA. on February 29, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Orrie Bowman and Louise Rummel Bowman. Always having a fun sense of humor, she always joked she only had a birthday every 4 years, so she really only a ¼ of her age.

She was a graduate of Homer City High School and obtained a degree in accounting.

On November 26, 1988 she married Elwood “Woody” K. Neiswonger. He survives.

Until her illness she had worked for Wal-Mart for the past 14 years.

She enjoyed her dogs, but especially enjoyed time spent with her son and granddaughters. Her three granddaughters are all and always will be the center of her universe.

Marty will always be known and remembered for her kind heart and generous spirit, and will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her son, Clayton; her three grandchildren, Arabel, Enna and Amara; her brother, Bryan (Tammy) Bowman; and her sisters, Rhonda (Bob) Crowe and Sandy (Bob) Deemer.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her father are her sisters, Violet and Barb.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa was entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Neiswonger.

There will be no services held at this time, however “A Celebration of Life” will be announced and held at a later date to honor her spirit and her life.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain addition information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.